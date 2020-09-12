Trump rallies 2.0: Behind the curtain at the president's campaign events in the COVID-19 era

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – They came. They cheered. They left a little early.

From the opening chords of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" to the final beats of "Y.M.C.A." President Donald Trump's trademark rallies are back as he enters the final stretch of his reelection bid. But despite his campaign's desire to project a sense of normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic, the new rallies are undeniably different.

Facing a narrow path to victory in November, the Trump campaign has been eager to put the president on stage – holding rallies in four battleground states since he was formally nominated for a second term at the GOP convention last month – and to draw a contrast with Democratic nominee Joe Biden's socially distant style of campaigning.

In addition to North Carolina, Trump has held rallies in Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Hampshire in recent weeks. He will campaign this weekend in Nevada and Arizona, holding "comeback events" near Carson City and Las Vegas.

But COVID-19 has forced changes, many of which are imperceptible on television, and the events are renewing debate over the wisdom of gathering large groups during the pandemic, including from some of the administration's health advisers. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN this week he was "puzzled and rather disheartened" by the lack of face coverings at Trump events.

"Going to these rallies is an act of defiance. Holding them is an act of defiance," said Republican political strategist Doug Heye. "I think there's a very reasonable question of whether lives are being put in jeopardy just to do a political event."

The new Trump rallies are almost always held outside and frequently at airports where the president can, as he explained during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, last week, "get off the plane... make a speech" and "get the hell out of here." Masks are distributed, though rarely worn. Temperature checks are conducted, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others have questioned their effectiveness.

By bringing the rallies back, Trump is hoping to send a signal that the nation is moving past the worst days of the virus, despite hundreds of deaths in the nation each day. Whether voters accept that message will be key to his chances in the Nov. 3 election.

But while the new iteration of rallies is familiar, there are notable differences.

At the Winston-Salem rally Tuesday, participants were required to pile into shuttle buses to move from Smith Reynolds Airport, where Trump spoke, to offsite parking lots. The more cumbersome process prompted some attendees to abandon a section of seats so they could beat exiting crowds ten minutes before Trump finished – leaving a rare section of seats empty that had been full when the program got under way.

Most attendees stuck it out, but the departures were nevertheless an unusual sight.

"I don't know how many people are here, but there's a lot," Trump told the crowd in North Carolina, where polls show Biden with a single-digit lead. "It's beyond what we had in terms of enthusiasm – beyond what we had four years ago."

