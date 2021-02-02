Trump Raised $76 Million -- Then Spent Nothing On Vote Challenges Or Georgia

President Donald Trump ostensibly raised money to help Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia keep their seats -- and keep the Senate in GOP hands -- in Jan. 5 runoff elections. They lost -- and records show Trump did spend money to help them. (Nathan Layne / Reuters)

WASHINGTON ― Then-President Donald Trump raised $76 million for a political slush fund by citing the need to challenge his Nov. 3 reelection loss and for Republicans to win two Senate runoffs in Georgia, but through the end of 2020 he did not spend a dime of it on either.

“He put nothing back. He didn’t care,” said one top Republican familiar with the fundraising operation who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that Trump intends to use the money to pay his personal, non-election-related, legal bills. “He put all this money in the bank for his own legal fights. He never cared about Georgia’s races.”

Trump faces a series of legal problems, both civil and criminal, for issues ranging from sexual misconduct allegations to potential tax fraud inquiries. And his second Senate impeachment trial starts next week; this time he is charged with inciting the violent mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jason Miller, one of a handful of former campaign and White House aides who continue to work for Trump in his post-presidency, did not respond to HuffPost queries.

Many Republicans say that, far from helping his party win the Jan. 5 Georgia races, Trump’s repeated lies about the election having been stolen from him ― particularly in the Peach State, where he narrowly lost to Democrat Joe Biden ― depressed turnout among GOP voters and cost them both seats and control of the Senate.

Trump’s “Save America” leadership committee, which he can use for just about any purpose he wants, including paying himself a salary, reported ending the year with $31.2 million in the bank. And it’s entitled to another $45 million sitting in the account of a joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee.

That joint operation, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, sent out hundreds of fundraising emails and texts on Save America’s behalf starting from Nov. 11 right through Jan. 6, just minutes before the mob of Trump...

Continue reading on HuffPost