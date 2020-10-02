Trump in quarantine as Covid diagnosis throws US into fresh upheaval

America’s leadership has been plunged into extraordinary uncertainty after Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions over how far the infection has penetrated the heart of government.

The US president continued to carry out his duties under quarantine from the White House residence on Friday and was showing “mild symptoms” of Covid-19, an official said. But his election campaigning was on hold.

The Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, said late Friday afternoon that he had tested negative for the virus. He continued on the campaign trail, making a speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, while wearing a mask and advocating mask-wearing, something the president has conspicuously equivocated on.

Biden had earlier tweeted good wishes to Donald and Melania Trump and in his speech, added: “My wife Jill and I pray they’ll make a quick and full recovery. This is not a matter of politics. It’s a bracing reminder to all of us we have to take this virus seriously.”

The virus can take several days to manifest fully and Trump, aged 74 and clinically obese, is medically vulnerable. Should he be incapacitated, Mike Pence, the vice-president, who has tested negative, would take over. A presidential election takes place on 3 November.

Trump, who has spent months defying science and downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, was also facing criticism for pressing ahead with a campaign fundraising event after learning that a senior aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive.

One attendee said the president came into contact with about 100 people at the fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday and “seemed lethargic”, the New York Times reported.

Trump has travelled extensively in recent days, to a presidential debate, a campaign rally and the fundraiser. A scramble was under way to test those who have been with him at close quarters.

The first lady, Melania Trump, also tested positive and tweeted: “I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

On Friday, the Utah senator Mike Lee, who attended the White House event last Saturday where Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the supreme court, also said he had tested positive.

The White House moved to assuage fears of a constitutional and national security crisis. “The president does have mild symptoms and as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people,” Mark Meadows, the chief of staff, told reporters.

“He continues to be not only in good spirits but very energetic. We’ve talked a number of times this morning, I’ve got the five or six things he tasked me to do, like I do every single morning and he is certainly wanting to make sure we stay engaged.”

Meadows, not wearing a face mask, said:

“The American people can rest assured that we have a president that is not only on the job, will remain on the job, and I’m optimistic that he’ll have a very quick and speedy recovery.”

Early on Friday afternoon, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, put out a statement that read: “All previously announced campaign events involving the president’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the first family are also being temporarily postponed. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead.”

He added: “Vice-President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for Covid-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the president will come from the White House.”

