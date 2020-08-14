Trump Refuses To Address QAnon, Praises Conspiracy-Supporting Republican Again

President Donald Trump pointedly chose not to distance himself from the QAnon conspiracy theory after he was asked about it at a Friday afternoon press conference.

A reporter asked Trump to respond to the victory of Marjorie Taylor Greene in the runoff race for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Greene has faced condemnation from House Republican leaders for creating racist Facebook videos and embracing QAnon.

“Well, she did very well in the election,” Trump said. “She won by a lot, she was very popular ... and had a tremendous victory.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

