Trump pushes discredited election conspiracy theories in ranting first TV interview since defeat

(Independent)

Donald Trump let loose a torrent of discredited conspiracy theories about a stolen 2020 election in his first interview since losing to President-elect Joe Biden earlier this month.

The outgoing president, who still has not conceded to Mr Biden weeks after news networks called the race for the former Democratic vice president, dusted off his most ludicrous claims as Fox News host Maria Bartiromo sat by without objection in Sunday’s live phone interview.

Mr Trump claimed, without providing any evidence, that some states allowed voters to turn in ballots after Election Day; that vote-counting machines were rigged to favour Mr Biden; and even that the FBI, the Justice Department and the federal court system were complicit in an attempt to cover up election fraud.

None of these claims is true. Even the president’s own campaign legal team has never actually alleged fraud in court because they know there is not a case.

Nevertheless, Mr Trump baselessly claimed once again that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him, just minutes after senior GOP Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri admitted on another network, CNN, that the election was not in fact rigged.

“This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud,” Mr Trump said.

Perhaps most illuminating about the president’s thinking regarding the election was his incredulity that the courts, including several federal judges he has appointed over the last four years, have been almost uniformly ruling against his campaign legal team in its bid to overturn the election results.

“I wanted to file one suit — Donald J Trump, President of the United States against… you know,” the president said, unable to name who the defendant in such a suit would actually be.

“Put everything into one simple suit. And they say, 'Sir, you don't have standing.' I say, 'I don't have standing? President of the United States — I don't have standing?' What kind of a court system is this?” Mr Trump said.

Bemoaning the limits of executive power, Mr Trump also lamented that his FBI and DOJ were not doing more to prosecute allegations of election corruption.

All the while, Ms Bartiromo encouraged him to persist.

“Where is the DOJ and the FBI in all of this, Mr President? You have laid out some serious charges here. Shouldn't this be something that the FBI is investigating? Are they?” she said.

Mr Trump responded: “Missing in action. Can’t tell you where they are.”

The outgoing president then admitted that he had asked advisers whether those law enforcement organisations were doing his bidding regarding overturning the election results.

“I ask, ‘Are they looking at it?’ Everyone says, yes, they're looking at it,” he said, his voice despondent.

Mr Trump then alluded to the “deep state” conspiracy that pervades the modern Republican party, complaining that the top brass within the intelligence community has been there “for a long time” and has no loyalty to individual presidents such as himself.

The intelligence community operates the way it does precisely so that presidents can’t bend agencies to their political wills the way Mr Trump has tried to do over the last four years.

“The FBI is great at the levels that we talk about, but I just — it's inconceivable. You would think if you're in the FBI or Department of Justice this is the biggest thing you could be looking at,” he said about allegations of election fraud.

“Where are they? I've not seen anything. I mean, I just — they just keep moving along, and they go on to the next president,” Mr Trump said.

The outgoing president’s rhetoric has had a substantial impact on the way Americans view democracy in their country.

Ms Bartiromo pointed to a Reuters poll that found more than two of every three registered Republicans believe the 2020 election suffered from widespread voter fraud.

But Mr Trump merely repeated the lie that judges are stymieing him from presenting evidence. They have, in fact, invited the Trump campaign to present evidence and make specific allegations of voter fraud time and again, but the campaign had declined.

“We're trying to put the evidence in and the judges won't allow us to do it,” Mr Trump said. “We’re trying.”

