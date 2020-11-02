Trump Promotes Political Violence In Defence Of Supporters Who Swarmed Biden Bus

US President Donald Trump openly promoted people carrying out political violence on his behalf Sunday ― two days before the election ― in comments defending his supporters in Texas who dangerously swarmed a campaign bus for Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

The president tweeted Sunday evening in response to reports that the FBI has launched an investigation into an incident Friday where a caravan of Trump supporters surrounded a Biden campaign bus in Texas, nearly driving it off the stretch of highway between Austin and San Antonio.

“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” Trump tweeted. “Instead, the FBI & Justice [Department] should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

It should be noted that “Antifa” is not an actual organisation but a rather shortened term for anti-fascism; the “terrorists, anarchists, and agitators” the president is referring to are Americans protesting systemic racism and police brutality; and that Trump’s supporters have been the ones driving in caravans across the country to disrupt, harass and intimidate people who don’t follow the president.

Trump’s Justice Department has brought hundreds of cases against defendants in civil unrest cases nationwide since May when the number of anti-racism protests skyrocketed. The Associated Press reviewed thousands of pages of court files and found that very few of those charged in the cases appear to be related to radical organisations, as Trump alleges.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on Trump’s tweet. The former vice president addressed the bus incident earlier on Sunday, as well as other incidents of Trump caravans intimidating neighbourhoods and blocking highways.

“We’ve never had anything like this ― at least we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing,” Biden told reporters in...

