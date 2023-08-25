Trump proclaims his innocence after being booked in Fulton County Jail: ‘We did nothing wrong’

Former president Donald Trump proclaimed his innocence Thursday evening after being booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on racketeering charges.

The former president spoke to reporters after he was booked and had his mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail after a grand jury indicted him for his scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

The now twice-impeached, four-times indicted Mr Trump called his arrest a sad day for the country.

“This should never happen,” he said. “If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election.”

Mr Trump repeated his false claim that the election was rigged against him, saying that other presidential candidates such as Hillary Clinton and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams who said their elections were stolen from them.

“When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able to, otherwise, you’re going to have very dishonest elections,” he said. “What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it. I’ve never had such support.”