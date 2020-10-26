Trump privately told donors it will be 'very tough' for Republicans to hold the Senate, report says

Donald Trump privately told donors that it will be “very tough” for Republicans to keep control of the Senate, according to a report. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Donald Trump privately told donors it will be “very tough” for Republicans to keep control of the Senate, according to a report.

Mr Trump made the prediction in a private meeting with donors in Nashville, Tennessee, before last week’s final presidential debate, the Washington Post reported.

"I think the Senate is tough actually. The Senate is very tough," Mr Trump said, according to an anonymous attendee.

“There are a couple senators I can't really get involved in. I just can't do it. You lose your soul if you do. I can't help some of them. I don't want to help some of them.”

Hours after the Post published the article, Mr Trump told reporters in Wisconsin before a campaign rally there that he “hoped” the Senate would remain in Republican hands.

"I hope to hold the Senate, we do. I think from a presidential standpoint we're winning a lot of states including this one,” said Mr Trump.

“I think we're doing very well here. The crowd is certainly enthusiastic. I hope that we do. I think we're gonna take back the House because people are tired of Nancy Pelosi. I think we'll take back the House.”

The Republicans currently control the Senate with a 53-47 majority, but pollsters say that Democrats have a chance to take it back on election day.

Mr Trump has even gone after at-risk Republican Senators, including Maine’s Susan Collins, after she opposed his Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett.

