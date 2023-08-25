Trump posts mug shot as his first tweet since ban over Jan 6 riot

APTOPIX Georgia Election Indictment (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Former president Donald Trump posted his first tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday evening when he posted his mugshot after he had been arrested in Fulton County, Georgia.

Mr Trump’s account had been suspended under the social media platform’s previous ownership for his incitement of the January 6 riot. Incidentally, Mr Trump was arrested, processed and photographed for charges related to his scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Trump repeatedly spread the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, which in turn gave way to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol where supporters attempted to stop the certification of the presidential election results.

The twice-impeached, four-times-indicted former president posted the image alongside a link to his campaign website.

Mr Trump’s arrest came after a grand jury charged him on 13 counts of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute, which allows individuals to be charged for taking part in actions that serve as part of a criminal enterprise, for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Shortly after he was processed, Mr Trump proclaimed his innocence.

“When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able to, otherwise, you’re going to have very dishonest elections,” he said. “What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it. I’ve never had such support.”