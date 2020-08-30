Trump plans visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, after Jacob Blake shooting

MILWAUKEE – President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey damage from recent unrest, according to a White House pool report.

No other details were immediately available about the visit, which was announced Saturday night. The announcement comes a day after Trump addressed the Kenosha Police Department’s shooting of Jacob Blake for the first time.

After a rally in New Hampshire on Friday, Trump said of the shooing: “It was not a good sight. I didn’t like the sight of it, certainly, and I think most people would agree with that,” according to CNN.

Trump referenced Kenosha during the Republican National Convention but did not make specific remarks about the shooting that left Blake, 29, paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back at point-blank range by Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23.

More: Kenosha videos of shootings prompt fierce debate over race and justice

Earlier Saturday during a press conference, Trump was asked if he would visit the city and he said “probably so,” because of the presence of National Guard troops.

“With Kenosha it’s been in very, very good shape from the moment they set foot in that area,” he said.

National Guard troops first arrived in Kenosha on Monday, but unrest persisted in the city the following two nights. On Tuesday night, two people were fatally shot and a third was injured. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, has been charged in connection to the killings.

More: 'People's worst fears' came alive in Kenosha: Guns, militia inject chilling dimension into protests

When asked about that shooting Saturday, Trump said he would comment on it in 24 to 48 hours after receiving more information.

Kenosha has seen peaceful demonstrations in recent days, continuing into Saturday evening after a Blake family march that drew thousands of participants and onlookers.

Meanwhile, the number of National Guard troops in Kenosha has swelled to more than a thousand, with troops from Michigan, Alabama and Arizona on the way, according to Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp.

Follow Elliot Hughes on Twitter @elliothughes12

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trump plans visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to meet with law enforcement