Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment - CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed at the Fulton County jail in Georgia on Thursday, CNN reported on Monday, citing sources.

That date was set during negotiations with the Fulton County district attorney's office on Monday over his consent bond and release conditions, CNN reported.

In a 98-page Georgia indictment revealed last week, Trump and 18 other defendants were charged with a total of 41 criminal counts in connection with efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections in the state.

When Trump surrenders, there will be a "hard lockdown" of the area surrounding the Rice Street Jail, the local sheriff's office said earlier on Monday. It did not mention the timing of the surrender.

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

