Trump plans to live at Mar-a-Lago and employ current aides after presidency
Donald Trump reportedly plans to move to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on the morning of Joe Biden’s inauguration, where he is expected to employ a few of his loyal White House aides who would either work for him or his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
A report published by Bloomberg, quoting sources close to the president, says that Mr Trump intends to live in his Florida resort after his presidency where Mr Kushner will spend a considerable part of his time working with him. However, some of his future neighbours are trying to stop him from taking up permanent residence.
The state department confirmed that president-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, have accepted the invitation to stay at the Blair House on the eve of his inauguration. The historic house is the official residence for guests of the president and it is situated near the White House.
However, with Mr Trump’s refusal to abide by the custom of attending the new president’s inauguration, it was uncertain whether he would meet Mr Biden or not. There hasn’t been any official confirmation on where the president would move to after his term ends.
The president is planning to fly to Mar-a-Lago on the morning of the inauguration but he has kept the information hidden from his staff, according to Bloomberg which quoted two sources who asked not to be identified.
The people who are likely to work for him after White House are, “Nick Luna, the director of Oval Office Operations and Trump’s “body man;” Molly Michael, a deputy assistant to Trump; and Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Luna’s wife, Cassidy Luna, a deputy assistant to the president, may work for Kushner,” writes Bloomberg.
However, Mr Trump, who officially declared Florida as his home in 2019, may face resistance from neighbours who have already declared they do not want him there.
According to an earlier report by the Washington Post, several of Mr Trump’s neighbours delivered a demand letter to the town authorities of Palm Beach, addressed to the US Secret Service, which said that the president lost his legal right to permanently live at Mar-a-Lago due to an agreement he signed in 1993 when he turned his private residence to a private club.
