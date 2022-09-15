Trump Pick Raymond Dearie Appointed as Special Master in Mar-a-Lago Case

Win McNamee/Getty

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has ruled in favor of one of former President Donald Trump’s special master picks, appointing Raymond Dearie to review the documents seized by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The judge also denied the Department of Justice’s motion for a partial stay to allow DOJ access to the documents.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

