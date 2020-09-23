Trump and GOP allies say new Supreme Court justice may be needed to decide the election

President Trump, who has spent the past several months baselessly arguing that Democrats might try to steal the November election from him, now says that the Senate must quickly confirm a new Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in case the court has to rule on the outcome.

“We need nine justices,” Trump said at the White House Tuesday. “You need that with the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending. It’s a scam. It’s a hoax. Everybody knows that. And the Democrats know it better than anybody else. So you’re going to need nine justices out there. I think it’s very important.”

Vice President Mike Pence reiterated the message during an interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell.

“In the event that questions either regarding mail-in voting or regarding the election go to the Supreme Court, it’s just one more reason why we owe it to the American people, we owe it to all the institutions of government to ensure we have nine justices on the Supreme Court of the United States,” Pence said.

And in an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz also said a new justice should be confirmed by Election Day in case it needs to weigh in on results.

"An equally divided court, 4-4, can't decide anything," Cruz told George Stephanopoulos. "That could make this presidential election drag on weeks and months and well into next year. That is an intolerable situation for the county. We need a full-court on Election Day given the very high likelihood that we're going to see litigation that goes to the court. We need a Supreme Court that can give a definitive answer for the county."

The Supreme Court had a pivotal role in deciding the 2000 election. In a 5-4 decision, the court’s conservative majority ruled that an ongoing recount in Florida must stop, effectively handing the state and its 25 Electoral College votes to Republican George W. Bush, who was declared the winner as a result.

The flag-draped casket of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, carried by Supreme Court police officers, arrives in the Great Hall at the U.S. Supreme Court, on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images) More

Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 of cancer complications after serving nearly three decades as an associate justice on the Court. Trump said that he would announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg on Saturday. Republicans control the Senate by a narrow 53 to 47 majority, and it appears Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may have the votes to confirm a nominee. If the GOP is successful in installing a new justice, it would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority.

Trump has repeatedly refused to say whether he’ll accept November’s results, saying at August’s Republican National Convention, “The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.” And despite the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and led to a dramatic increase in mail-in balloting, Trump has continually insisted, without evidence, that voting by mail will result in an election ripe with fraud. It’s an escalation of the conspiracy theory that millions of people vote illegally, a baseless assertion he has pushed since losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In August, Trump told Fox Business that he was withholding funding for the U.S. Postal Service in order to limit their abilities to handle ballots.

“They want $3.5 billion for something that will turn out to be fraudulent, that’s election money basically,” Trump said. “They want $25 billion, billion, for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. Now, in the meantime, they aren’t getting there. By the way, those are just two items. But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.”