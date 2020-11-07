Trump Will Have His Own ‘Deep State’—and His Own #Resistance

It’s more likely than not, as of this writing, that Joe Biden will defeat Donald Trump once the final votes are counted. That is only a half a victory for the alliance of centrist Democrats and national-security veterans known colloquially as the #Resistance.

That loose coalition, influential amongst Democratic elites and prominent on social media, was looking not only for a Biden victory but a landslide repudiation of Donald Trump. Their theory of governing a post-Trump country depends upon a repudiation of MAGA—what Biden called a battle for the soul of America. While the margin of victory was wide, around four million votes, it wasn’t the hoped-for political annihilation. John Sipher, a former CIA officer prominent in the #Resistance, summed it up by tweeting Tuesday night that he didn’t understand his country. That echoed the major criticism of the #Resistance coming from both Republicans and the left.

As Trump likely moves out of the White House, he leaves behind a Republican Party remade in his image, as well as a security apparatus he attempted to dominate. That puts a Trump in exile in position to have a #Resistance of his own—one that unites loyalist former security officials whom Trump gave the credential of running intelligence agencies with serving officials at Trumpy redoubts like the Department of Homeland Security. Already, on Thursday, his former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, baselessly insisted before a bank of TV cameras that Democrats are stealing the vote in Nevada. Meanwhile, without Trump in office, the original Democratic #Resistance coalition may not be so stable.

Trump’s election created an alliance of convenience between Democrats shocked at Hillary Clinton’s defeat and now-former national-security officials, particularly atop the intelligence agencies, shocked that someone openly solicitous of Russian election interference could win the presidency. That coalition deeply influenced four years of Democratic opposition to Trump, from the myriad congressional investigations through impeachment.

There was a logic to it. Democrats, particularly those from the upper middle class, viewed intelligence officials not as the functionaries of torture, mass surveillance, and foreign destabilization, but as technocrats who, in Jim Clapper’s words, speak “truth to power,” safeguarding the republic against Trump’s authoritarian impulses and dictator-friendly foreign policy. The more Trump expressed his disdain for what he called “Nazis” in the security agencies—that is, those who had the temerity to investigate him—the closer Democrats tended to embrace them (with the important exception of James Comey, who played a major role in blocking Hillary Clinton’s ascent to the White House). The alignment drew upon generations of American exceptionalism that valorized national-security officials, especially after 9/11, and more recently on the anti-George W. Bush “reality-based community,” as represented in the Hillary Clinton-era slogan that America was already great. It required little in the way of substantive political agreement—Lawfare’s Ben Wittes envisioned an anti-Trump “coalition of all democratic forces”—though both sides of the equation tended toward hostility to those on the left who saw Trump not as a departure from American traditions but an resurgence of the country’s nativist traditions.

Biden, steeped in elite national-security circles for his decades in public life, was a candidate ideally suited to this coalition. Biden’s longtime foreign-policy aide Tony Blinken told Politico that restoring intelligence-community morale and public confidence in intelligence “among the most important things a President Biden would need to do—and that he’ll want to do—immediately.” Conversations with experienced national-security officials during October 2020 tend to view a coming Biden administration as a restoration. Typical speculation amongst former intelligence officials about who Biden will appoint as director of national intelligence isn’t a #Resistance luminary within the Democratic party like Adam Schiff, the House intelligence committee chairman, but career intelligence officials like former National Security Agency Deputy Director Chris Inglis or Robert Cardillo, who during Barack Obama’s term ran the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.