Trump Organization probe enters potentially ominous phase with grand jury convened

Kevin Johnson, Kristine Phillips, Josh Meyer
·6 min read

For more than two years, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., has been digging deep into the operations of former President Donald Trump's family business for possible fraud involving banks, insurance companies and taxing entities.

The New York prosecutor won a major, public victory in February when Trump's accounting firm was forced to turnover eight years of tax records as part of a protracted legal battle that ended at the Supreme Court.

This week, Vance's investigation appears to have entered a new and potentially ominous phase for the former president with the disclosure that a special grand jury has been convened to consider possible evidence of criminality by the president, his business associates or the company itself.

Former President Donald Trump remains banned from Facebook.
Former President Donald Trump remains banned from Facebook.

More: Donald Trump's tax records obtained by New York prosecutors, boosting investigation

More: New York attorney general 'actively investigating' Trump Organization in a 'criminal capacity'

The move, first reported by the Washington Post, does not mean that criminal charges are assured or even imminent, but it marks a shift in the inquiry from a largely information-gathering stage to the presentment of possible evidence of criminal conduct. USA TODAY has not independently confirmed the The Post report.

What is Cy Vance investigating?

The Manhattan district attorney has examining the far-flung Trump Organization's banking, tax and insurance transactions with a focus on whether the company manipulated property values to obtain favorable loans and reduced tax rates.

Prosecutors also have been weighing hush-money payments made to women on Trump's behalf and how that money was documented.

Hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels are central to two of the lawsuits seeking tax and financial documents from President Trump&#39;s accounting firm.
Hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels are central to two of the lawsuits seeking tax and financial documents from President Trump's accounting firm.

The original investigation began after Trump's former personal fixer Michael Cohen, who arranged the hush money payments, alleged in 2019 testimony to Congress that he and Trump repeatedly misled potential lenders and clients about the value of their properties and businesses in official documents.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who had been conducting a civil investigation, announced that her office was joining forces with Vance, a move that not only will provide additional firepower but also could broaden the existing investigation.

More: If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, analysts doubt it will hurt him with his base in 2024

More: What we know about investigations looming over Donald Trump and Trump Organization

"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature," a spokesman for James said last week. "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan (district attorney)."

Vance's office has declined to comment.

“These are all signs of an active criminal investigation where prosecutors believe they definitely got a basis to move forward. They’re taking the kind of steps to move forward to finish that investigation, finish gathering evidence, bring people in, put them under oath,” said Randall Eliason, a George Washington University professor and former federal prosecutor in Washington.

“He’s got (Trump’s) tax returns,” he said of Vance. “Trump’s not president anymore, and things are moving forward.”

The significance of a special grand jury

Convening a special grand jury suggests that Vance believes he’s seen enough evidence of a possible crime or crimes that he can present to the grand jury for further review.

“He wouldn’t take this step otherwise. It certainly doesn’t indicate that charges are necessarily forthcoming, but he believes he’s got enough evidence to move forward to use a grand jury. The result of that process is whether to bring charges or not,” said Eliason.

Prosecutors also use grand juries to gather additional evidence by subpoenaing additional documents and compelling witnesses to testify under oath.

A special grand jury also provides continuity for prosecutors and a venue to present complex information over a longer period of time rather than presenting pieces of a case to different panels for consideration.

Who could be called as witnesses?

Cohen, Trump's longtime personal attorney, already has acknowledged meeting with New York prosecutors multiple times in cooperation with their investigation.

FILE - In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump&#39;s former lawyer, returns to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington. Michael Cohen&#39;s tell-all memoir makes the case that President Donald Trump is &#x00201c;guilty of the same crimes&#x00201d; that landed his former fixer in federal prison, offering a blow-by-blow account of Trump&#39;s alleged role in a hush money scandal that once overshadowed his presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ORG XMIT: NYMV101
FILE - In this March 6, 2019 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, returns to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington. Michael Cohen's tell-all memoir makes the case that President Donald Trump is “guilty of the same crimes” that landed his former fixer in federal prison, offering a blow-by-blow account of Trump's alleged role in a hush money scandal that once overshadowed his presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ORG XMIT: NYMV101

More: Donald Trump faces legal challenges well beyond the Capitol riots: Here's what to watch

Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges that included campaign-finance violations for paying hush money to women who claimed to have had sex with Trump and for lying to Congress, has repeatedly pointed to Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer, as most knowledgeable of the former president's business operations.

Trump Tower in New York on March 7, 2021.
Trump Tower in New York on March 7, 2021.

Prosecutors already have sought Weisselberg's bank records, according to the New York Times, in what appears to be a bid to gain his cooperation.

Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, also has confirmed that she turned over at least several boxes of financial documents obtained through her divorce from Weisselberg's son, and that she is a cooperating witness.

One of the biggest wild cards is what evidence Vance has, based on a review of millions of pages of Trump's tax documents, and what more he may be seeking, now along with the state attorney general.

Are Eric, Don Jr. or Ivanka Trump targets?

Grand jury proceedings are always shrouded in secrecy, and the district attorney's office has not commented. But legal analysts, including former top Justice Department lawyers, say Vance already has a significant amount of evidence to make a case against someone – whether that’s Trump, his chief financial officer or some other targets, including, potentially, Trump’s sons and daughter.

Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive before President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland.
Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive before President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland.

Prosecutors don’t convene such grand juries “without serious evidence” already, said Neal Katyal, the former acting U.S. Solicitor General and senior Justice Department official, who has been following the case closely.

But, Katyal added, “We don’t really know what evidence he has yet,” and what he is still seeking. Katyal noted that New York grand juries are limited in terms of hearsay evidence, which requires prosecutors to bring in witnesses to testify in person to make their case.

“We certainly know that the DA’s office has talked to Michael Cohen a number of times as well as Jennifer Weisselberg,” Katyal said.

Katyal and others said it’s too soon though, to conclude that the district attorney's office is ready to seek indictments.

“That's putting the cart before the horse," he said. "First, they're going to get the information, and then they'll possibly act on it. I think it's important, before everyone says, ‘Oh, this means Trump is going to be indicted,’ that there are a bunch of different possible targets here, starting with Allen Weisselberg, the Trump children, and then perhaps Donald Trump himself.

“I think everyone should take a deep breath and time will tell,” Katyal said. “Let the prosecutors do their job, let the grand jury do its job and let’s not hyperventilate about what the result might be.”

Trump responds with familiar refrain: 'Witch hunt'

"This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history," Trump said late Tuesday.

"This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors. New York City and State are suffering the highest crime rates in their history, and instead of going after murderers, drug dealers, human traffickers, and others, they come after Donald Trump."

The New York attorney general&#x002019;s office is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump&#x002019;s business empire, expanding what had been a civil probe.
The New York attorney general’s office is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had been a civil probe.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump grand jury signals potentially ominous phase in fraud probe

Latest Stories

  • Ron MacLean reportedly issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • How long before Connor McDavid looks for exit in Edmonton?

    The Oiler's first-round exit in the Stanley Cup playoffs raised familiar questions in Edmonton as the lack of depth behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl was laid bare once again.

  • Alek Manoah discusses confidence level facing Yankees

    Prized Blue Jays prospect Alek Manoah discusses his reaction to his MLB promotion and his approach against a dangerous Yankees lineup.

  • Rays broadcaster, ace Glasnow imply Blue Jays may have been stealing signs

    The Toronto Blue Jays teed off on Tyler Glasnow on Friday, and they might have known what pitches were coming.

  • Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

    Competing on the football field isn't enough for Brady and Rodgers. Now they're taking it to the golf course.

  • Alex Galchenyuk haunts Canadiens with superb Game 4 performance

    Montreal's former third-overall draft selection played a crucial role in the Toronto Maple Leafs taking a 3-1 series advantage over the Canadiens with consecutive victories at the Bell Centre.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • Report: Donald Trump offered senator money to end Patriots Spygate investigation

    According to ESPN, Trump was acting on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics. Coming out against the Olympics could be significant since the newspaper, like many in Japan, is a sponsor of the postponed Tokyo Games that are scheduled to open on July 23. Asahi is typically liberal-leaning and often opposes the ruling party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “We cannot think it’s rational to host the Olympics in the city this summer,” the newspaper said in its editorial under a headline that read: “We Demand PM Suga Decide Cancellation." “Distrust and backlash against the reckless national government, Tokyo government and stakeholders in the Olympics are nothing but escalating,” the editorial added. "We demand Prime Minister Suga to calmly evaluate the circumstances and decide the cancellation of the summer event.” Asahi has a morning circulation reported at 5.16 million, and 1.55 million for its evening edition. It is second in circulation behind Yomiuri Shimbun, and subsequently is the second largest circulating newspaper in the world behind Yomiuri. Despite the editorial, there is no indication the International Olympic Committee or local organizers have any plans to pull the plug on the games. But opposition is mounting with only a tiny percentage of Japanese people now vaccinated. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said Wednesday he was aware of the editorial, but offered little response. Asahi is one of about 70 local Olympic sponsors that have chipped in almost $3.5 billion to the organizing committee budget. It is also one of a half dozen newspapers that are sponsors. “Of course, different press organizations have different views. And that’s very natural," Muto said, adding local partners, or sponsors, continued to offer “support.” Senior IOC member Richard Pound said in an interview with Japan’s JiJi Press last week that the final deadline to call off the Olympics was still a month away. “Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no,” JiJi quoted Pound as saying. The British Medical Journal called last month for a hard look at going forward with the Olympics. Local medical officials have also been skeptical, and billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son suggested over the weekend that the IOC was forcing the Olympics on Japan. "Right now, more than 80% of the nation’s people want the Olympics postponed or canceled,” said Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. who also owns the SoftBank Hawks baseball team. “Who is forcing this to go ahead, and under what rights?” Son added. Asahi also criticized the IOC, calling it “self-righteous” and also lambasted IOC vice president John Coates. Last week, Coates was asked if the Olympics would be held if a state of emergency were in force. “Absolutely, yes,” he replied. The newspaper said there was a “huge gap” between Coates' words and the sentiments “of the people.” “Despite its overgrown size and excessive commercialism and many other problems, the Olympics have been supported because of empathy for its ideals. ... But what is the reality now?” Asahi asked. On Tuesday, the Japanese government said a warning by the United States to avoid travel to Japan would have no impact on holding the Olympics. Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and government audits suggest it might be much larger. The IOC gets billions from selling broadcast rights, which amounts to about 75% of its income. Public opinion polls in Japan show between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an online petition asking the games be canceled has gained 400,000 signatures in a few weeks. Tokyo, Osaka and other regions of the country are under a state of emergency that is likely to be extended past its May 31 expiration. Organizers and the IOC, often citing the authority of the World Health Organization, say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media. Fans from abroad have already been banned, and organizers are to announce next month if any fans at all will be allowed into Olympic venues. ___ Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Wade And Kantaro Komiya, The Associated Press

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, receives flagrant foul and Draymond Green commentary on Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Prized prospect Alek Manoah set to make first Blue Jays start

    Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his major-league debut on Wednesday night when he starts for Toronto against the New York Yankees.

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Julius Randle wins Most Improved Player after leading Knicks to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • McDermott 'concerned' Bills won't reach NFL vaccination threshold

    McDermott has been vaccinated, but not enough Bills players have followed his lead.

  • Bryson DeChambeau fuels Koepka beef with weird workout video

    Can we please see these guys paired at the U.S. Open next month?

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.