Trump Offers $1 Million Bond In Bid To Appeal Sanctions For Filing 'Frivolous' Conspiracy Suit

Donald Trump is offering to post a $1 million bond as part of his effort to appeal sanctions imposed last month on him and one of his attorneys for filing a “frivolous” conspiracy suit against his old rival Hillary Clinton and others.

On Friday, Trump and lawyer Alina Habba sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks. They offered to post a $1.03 million bond in order to appeal the order sanctioning the pair $937,989, for filing a conspiracy suit against Clinton and others, Bloomberg reported.

Middlebrooks last month blasted the lawsuit as completely without legal merit, and said it amounted to nothing more than a partisan political manifesto that wasted taxpayer money and time for legitimate court actions.

He accused the former president of a “pattern of abuse of the courts” for filing a number of such suits for political purposes, which Middlebrooks said “undermines the rule of law” and “amounts to obstruction of justice.”

He added: “We are confronted with a lawsuit that should never have been filed, which was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose.”

Middlebrooks raked Trump as “a mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process,” who uses the courts “to seek revenge on political adversaries.”

Middlebrooks imposed the sanctions on behalf of 18 defendants who submitted a joint motion accusing Trump of knowingly filing a suit with bogus claims to dishonestly advance a political narrative.

As of Saturday, Middlebrooks had not issued a decision on Trump and Habba’s posted bond offer.

