As Trump Takes Action To Kill Obamacare, He Promises Amazing Replacement ... One Day

President Donald Trump on Saturday promised a strong new health care plan for America — at some point in the future — just over a day after his Justice Department called on the Supreme Court in a brief to kill Obamacare and leave at least 23 million Americans without health insurance in the middle of a pandemic.

Trump has long promised a replacement for the Affordable Care Act but has yet to come up with one. He promised when he first took office to “repeal and replace” Obamacare within 100 days of stepping into the White House. That was almost four years ago. He has only worked to weaken the Affordable Care Act.

The timing couldn’t be worse. The U.S. set a new record in the number of new coronavirus cases in a single day, reaching more than 42,000 Saturday — and the American death toll from the disease is surging to126,000.

Now hundreds of thousands of more Americans will turn to Obamacare as they lose their jobs and health insurance to the COVID-19 crisis.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slammed the Supreme Court brief to “rip away” health care protections in the “dead of night” and in the “middle of a pandemic.”

Now that the very expensive, unpopular and unfair Individual Mandate provision has been terminated by us, many States & the U.S. are asking the Supreme Court that Obamacare itself be terminated so that it can be replaced with a FAR BETTER AND MUCH LESS EXPENSIVE ALTERNATIVE..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2020

Trump also vowed in a tweet to “ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS!!!!” protect people with preexisting conditions — which would be tough if they’re no longer insured.

Twitter critics imagined what Trump’s health care plan might look like — at some point in the future. It wasn’t pretty.

Here’s his health care plan. pic.twitter.com/8VwD4PrE3Z — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) June 27, 2020

You had 4 years to set up the “beautiful” healthcare system you promised during your 2016 campaign speeches. But no such heathcare has materialised - or even been proposed. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 27, 2020

OK, I'll bite. What is the "far better and much less expensive alternative"? I'll wait...🙄 — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) June 27, 2020

Is it death ? I’ll take death for $100 — I am Immune (@DamanLangguth) June 28, 2020

28 million Americans depend on the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, for their health insurance. Not only that, but millions of Americans depend on the preventive services that Obamacare mandates without cost sharing, deductibles, or copayments. Trump is evil. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 27, 2020

That’s cool. What’s your health care plan again? — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 27, 2020

I was happy to have Obamacare before I went on Medicare. My insurance through the ACA was honestly the best insurance I had. — Glenda Pollock (@glenda_pollock) June 28, 2020

It's ACA, not Obamacare, and without it, I would not have health insurance. I am so grateful I have it. — Hairball is in the room where it happened 🆘🌊 (@orangepeel18) June 28, 2020

