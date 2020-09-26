Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. What happens next in Senate confirmation process

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has named Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg seat on the Supreme Court, kicking off a battle on Capitol Hill as Republicans try to confirm the judge, aiming to do so before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

If the process for the nominee looks anything like it did for previous Supreme Court nominees, there will be four days of Senate committee hearings and then a final confirmation vote by the full 100-member Senate.

The Senate is expected to begin confirmation hearings Oct. 12, two Capitol Hill sources confirmed to USA TODAY.

Here’s what to know about the process in Congress for confirming a Supreme Court justice:

Vetting by the Senate Judiciary Committee

In past confirmations, the nominee would face a lengthy vetting process by the Senate Judiciary Committee, the panel charged with examining judicial appointments.

Typically, this process can take two months. It includes hearings, one-on-one meetings between senators and the nominee, an FBI background examination of the nominee, document requests and in-depth questioning over the nominee's views on a host of issues that could be taken up by the Supreme Court.

The process could be longer if there are hiccups, such as an issue in the nominee's background. For example, the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh was delayed by allegations of sexual assault and took three months in 2018.

After meetings and hearings, the panel votes on whether to send the nomination to the full Senate. Sending the nominee out of committee only requires a simple majority of members on the 22-person panel, which is comprised of 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

Who are key members on the Senate Judiciary Committee?

The Judiciary Committee is chaired by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and its top Democrat is Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Several senators on the Judiciary Committee are up for reelection this year, including several Republicans in swing states who face tight races like Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Both Ernst and Tillis have said they support moving forward to fill the court vacancy.

Graham is also up for reelection this year, though his contest leans Republican according to nonpartisan forecasters at the Cook Political Report.

Their tight races mean they will face immense public pressure from both sides of the aisle during the confirmation process. In North Carolina, for example, Tillis' Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham and his campaign have already criticized Tillis for deciding to support Trump's nominee even before she was named. Tillis, for his part, has tied himself closely to the president in hopes it will boost his chances in November. He announced before a Trump rally in North Carolina he supported moving forward on the nominee and would vote to confirm her.

Democrats’ vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also sits on the committee and is sure to ask pointed questions. Progressives praised her questioning of Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings. The televised hearings offer her a high-profile platform during the final stretch of the presidential campaign.

What have senators said about filling the seat?

Republican senators appear to have the support to move forward with the nomination process and fill the seat before Election Day.

Democrats wanted to hold off on the vote until after Election Day in the hopes Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the presidency and Democrats take control of the Senate. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who had previously been thought of as a swing vote, announced his support for moving forward on a nominee earlier this week, an indicator Republicans have the votes necessary to advance the confirmation process.