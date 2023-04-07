Trump news – live: Trump explodes after Biden Afghanistan review blames him for chaotic withdrawal

Donald Trump has angrily hit back at the Biden administration’s review of Afghanistan, which blamed him for the chaos that unfolded as the US left the country in August 2021.

“These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing - Blame “TRUMP” for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan,” the criminally charged former president wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, Mr Trump described his arrest and arraignment as an “unbelievable experience” and the “Best Day in History” – when he became the first current or former US president ever charged with a crime.

“As much as I can enjoy a day like Tuesday, where the Radical Left Lunatics, Maniacs, and Perverts had me Indicted and ARRESTED for no reason whatsoever, there was no Crime, it was an unbelievable experience, perhaps the Best Day in History for somebody who had just suffered Unjustifiable Indictment!” he wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday night.

Despite his claims, he appeared glum when he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

02:03 , Graeme Massie

Furious ex-president responds on Truth Social in response to report eviscerating his handling of the withdrawal.

Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan she felt ‘sad’ seeing Trump in court

06:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Stormy Daniels said that she felt “sad” to see Donald Trump make history as the first president to be arrested and arraigned in court on criminal charges linked to hush money payments he made to her.

The adult film actor told Piers Morgan that she had expected to be “excited” to see the former president appear before a New York judge but instead admitted she found her actual emotions on the day “shocking.”

“At first I thought I would be really excited when that day finally came as I did not think it would, and then I really didn’t think it would.

“I thought he was going to get away with not being held accountable. When I found out it was coming, or potentially coming I thought I would feel excited or vindicated but it was kind of anticlimactic,” she told Morgan on TalkTV.

Graeme Massie reports.

ICYMI: Trump judge receives ‘dozens’ of threats after arraignment

05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The judge overseeing former president Donald Trump’s case in Manhattan regarding alleged hush money payments has received unsubstantiated threats since Mr Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday, NBC News reported.

One official told NBC News that Judge Juan Merchan and his chamber have received “dozens” of threats since Mr Trump vocally criticised the judge. Additionally, District Attorney Alvin Bragg has received threat since news broke that a grand jury would indict the former president.

Eric Garcia reports.

Trump says China trying to displace US dollar as number one currency under Biden’s leadership

05:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Former president Donald Trump yesterday claimed that China is trying to displace the American dollar as the number one currency throughout the world, which was unthinkable during his time in office.

“Unthinkable three years ago,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“If this happens, and under Biden’s leadership it probably will, this would be the biggest defeat for our Country in its history.

“We will be reduced to SECOND TIER STATUS. AMAZING. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

This week in karma

04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A member of the Central Park Five has responded to Donald Trump’s indictment and arrest by taking out a full-page advertisement, similar to the former president’s call for their execution more than 30 years ago.

Maroosha Muzaffar has the story.

Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan that Trump cheated her on offer of meal: ‘He still owes me dinner!’

04:10 , Graeme Massie

Ex-president has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges connected to hush money payments made to the adult movie actress.

Trump ‘deejayed until 2am’ at a private Mar-a-Lago arraignment party

03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Sounds like Mar-a-Lago was lit on Tuesday night.

Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan that Trump arrest shows ‘progress for women’

03:05 , Graeme Massie

Former president pleaded not guilty to 34 charges in relation to hush money paid to adult movie star.

02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Stormy Daniels says she gets ‘suicide bomber’ style death threats from Trump fans

01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Stormy Daniels has said that she gets death threats from people who seem as dedicated to their cause as “suicide bombers” while the amount of abuse from Trump supporters has escalated following the former president’s arraignment on charges stemming from hush money paid to the porn actor.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

Five things we learnt from Stormy Daniels' interview with Piers Morgan

01:08 , Graeme Massie

Stormy Daniels felt ‘sad’ seeing ‘dethroned’ Trump in court:

Friday 7 April 2023 00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Stormy Daniels says that she felt “sad” to see Donald Trump make history as the first president to be arrested and arraigned in court on criminal charges linked to hush money payments he made to her.

The adult film actress told Piers Morgan that she had expected to be “excited” to see the former president appear before a New York judge but instead admitted she found her actual emotions on the day “shocking.”

Graeme Massie reports.

Thursday 6 April 2023 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

‘Nobody should be untouchable’: Stormy Daniels reacts to Trump’s arrest

Lest we forget the presidential crimes of Ulysses S Grant

Thursday 6 April 2023 23:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to face criminal charges, but he’s not the first to be arrested. In 1872, Ulysses S. Grant was arrested for speeding in a horse carriage near the White House. pic.twitter.com/QNR5beag1c — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 6, 2023

Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan her fan base is generally ‘white guys in suits – like you’

Thursday 6 April 2023 22:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Porn star Stormy Daniels told Piers Morgan that he fitted her usual demographic in their interview for TalkTV on Thursday (6 April).

Morgan was interviewing Daniels over her central role in the hush money payments that led to 34 criminal charges being brought against former president Donald Trump this week.

Tom Murray has the story.

Report: Security aides tell special counsel Trump repeatedly warned he couldn’t seize voting machines

Thursday 6 April 2023 22:23 , Oliver O'Connell

Ex-national security officials have reportedly told prosecutors and a grand jury that they told former President Donald Trump on several occasions that he wasn’t allowed to seize voting machines after the 2020 election.

Former top Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli was asked about discussions within the Trump administration regarding the agency taking control of voting machines when he spoke in front of the grand jury previously this year, CNN reported on Thursday.

Mr Cuccinelli told the jury that he “made clear at all times” that DHS couldn’t take measures like that, one person told the outlet.

Gustaf Kilander reports.

‘Biggest Moron of them all’: Trump responds to review of Afghanistan withdrawal by namecalling Biden

Thursday 6 April 2023 22:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Former President Donald Trump has responded to reports that orders given by him in the waning days of his administration left President Joe Biden “severely constrained” in how he handled the US withdrawal from Afghanistan after two decades of war, according to an interagency review of the disastrous exit.

Mr Trump posted to Truth Social:

These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing - Blame “TRUMP” for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan. I watched this disaster unfold just like everyone else. I saw them take out the Military FIRST, GIVE $85 Billion of military equipment, allow killing of our soldiers, and leave Americans behind. Biden is responsible, no one else!

Read our full report here:

Daniels didn’t pop champagne at Trump indictment news

Thursday 6 April 2023 21:55 , Oliver O'Connell

“I wasn’t actually drinking champagne - I’m not allowed to drink champagne, I get white girl wasted.”

"I wasn't actually drinking champagne - I'm not allowed to drink champagne, I get white girl wasted."



Stormy Daniels addresses her celebration of Trump's indictment on Twitter.@piersmorgan | @StormyDaniels | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/E97rYwhPIM — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 6, 2023

Daniels on Trump: ‘In a way, I do feel sorry for him’

Thursday 6 April 2023 21:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Stormy Daniels shares her feelings about Donald Trump: “I don’t hate him... in a way, I do feel sorry for him.”

"I don't hate him... in a way I do feel sorry for him."



Stormy Daniels shares her feelings about Donald Trump.@piersmorgan | @StormyDaniels | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/6o4H69KdoW — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 6, 2023

Scaramucci likens Trump to Succession’s Logan Roy

Thursday 6 April 2023 21:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Anthony Scaramucci has likened his former boss Donald Trump to the volatile billionaire character Logan Roy from HBO’s Succession and claimed they were both “family guys.”

Mr Scaramuci, who was the former president’s White House press secretary for just 10 days, told MSNBC that he could see similarities with the fictional businessman.

Graeme Massie has the story.

Thursday 6 April 2023 21:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Wrapping up the interview Daniels says she does not hate Trump.

Asked if she has any advice for him she says: “Tell the truth.”

"Tell the truth."



Stormy Daniels gives her message to former President Donald Trump during tonight's world exclusive with Piers Morgan.



Tune in to TalkTV at 8pm.@piersmorgan | @StormyDaniels | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/QN7B4NPBFE — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 6, 2023

Thursday 6 April 2023 21:22 , Oliver O'Connell

Asked about her knowledge of Karen McDougal, the former Playboy star with whom Trump had an affair, Daniels reveals that she had no idea about the affair, but once he introduced the two of them at a Trump Vodka party.

Morgan asked how she felt about that, Daniels says: “Honestly, (I’m) kind of impressed.”

Daniels says she would rather go to jail then pay Trump money from defamation case

Thursday 6 April 2023 21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

"I didn't come this far to back down and give him money."



Stormy Daniels maintains that she'd rather go to jail than pay Donald Trump a cent of what she's been ordered to pay.@piersmorgan | @StormyDaniels | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/JOd5qbWh7T — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 6, 2023

Asked about the money she has been ordered to pay to Donald Trump (details below) she tells Morgan that she would go to jail before paying Trump a penny of the money she has been ordered to pay him to settle the defamation case.

Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills

Thursday 6 April 2023 21:16 , Oliver O'Connell

Daniels says she was the last person sticking to the terms of the NDA she signed.

“I might be a whore, but I’m an honest whore.”

Asked about Trump’s personal attacks on her (”horseface”) she says: “I have laughed my ass off,” adding that she loves horses and wondering why a man who pursued her sexually would than compare her to an animal.

"I laughed my ass off."



Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan how she felt about being called 'Horseface' by the former President of the United States.@piersmorgan | @StormyDaniels | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/yGYpWz0Ud2 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 6, 2023

Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan she gets ‘suicide bomber’ style death threats

Thursday 6 April 2023 21:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Stormy Daniels has said that she gets death threats from people who seem as dedicated to their cause as “suicide bombers” while the amount of abuse from Trump supporters has escalated following the former president’s arraignment on charges stemming from hush money paid to the porn actor.

Gustaf Kilander had the full story.

Thursday 6 April 2023 21:12 , Oliver O'Connell

When the story threatened to come out again inThe National Inquirer, out of fear that she might be under threat of being silenced because “as big as a doofus as he is, he's now the Republican Party's problem”, Daniels signed an NDA.

The letter which bears her signature denying the affair ever took place, is brought up and she explains that Michael Cohen wrote the letter and she signed it (incorrectly she says) out of fear of being sued for millions.

Watch below:

"I was still under the NDA."



Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan she initially denied having an affair with Donald Trump because of the threat of being sued for millions.@piersmorgan | @StormyDaniels | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/9fFA1Ssobf — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 6, 2023

Thursday 6 April 2023 21:06 , Oliver O'Connell

Moving on to the 2011 In Touch magazine interview, Daniels says she spoke to them because the story had been leaked and she wanted to make sure it was her story.

When Trump was approached for comment, a lawsuit was threatened and the story was never published.

In 2015, when he announced he was running for president, Daniels said she rolled her eyes as he had said he never wanted to be president.

Thursday 6 April 2023 21:02 , Oliver O'Connell

Morgan asked: "You asked him on that first night about his wife, Melania. They'd only been married quite recently. She’d just given birth to their son. What did you feel about that? You’ve been criticised for that part of it. You already said that.”

Stormy replied: "Yeah. And he had shown me pictures of his wife and son. We were just talking about how cute he was. Not any different than if we showed pictures right now of each other's kids. Like, look at his little outfit, you know?"

Morgan added: “Someone Tweeted you last week and said why did you sleep with him even though you knew he had a wife? And you replied, why did he invite me to his room, take off his clothes, and corner me when I came out of the bathroom even though he knew he had a wife?”

She replied: “Exactly. I mean that sums it up. Why is anyone responsible for somebody else's behaviour in their marriage? I didn’t take a vow to anybody. It’s this whole thing where you blame the other woman but in the other scenario, you really blame the other guy, you know what I mean?"

Thursday 6 April 2023 20:58 , Oliver O'Connell

After their sexual encounter, Daniels said she left within five minutes and felt bad about it, wondering if she had encouraged him.

They met on multiple other occasions at events but she never allowed herself to be alone with him again.

She has since been criticised online for going to a married man’s room, to which she responds: why did he invite me to his room and get on the bed in his underwear?

Morgan says she takes no prisoners on Twitter and is much like Trump.

“I can spell better than him – he still can't spell my name right.”

Thursday 6 April 2023 20:52 , Oliver O'Connell

Morgan asks Daniels to clarify her comments to Vogue about the gap in her memory of the night, clarifying that it was “not non-consensual”.

“I do take responsibility... he didn’t come at me.” Stormy Daniels says her alleged encounter with Donald Trump was consensual - and that she felt “mad at herself” afterward.

"I do take responsibility... he didn't come at me."



Stormy Daniels says her alleged encounter with Donald Trump was consensual - and that she felt "mad at herself" afterwards.@piersmorgan | @StormyDaniels | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/fdtvPjk88W — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 6, 2023

Here’s what she told Vogue:

Stormy Daniels reveals she had ‘90-second blank’ during alleged Trump tryst