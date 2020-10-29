Trump news – live: President cancels rally over high winds, as he threatens 'Anonymous' whistleblower with 'bad things'

Donald Trump threatened Anonymous whistleblower Miles Taylor with retribution after the former DHS official outed himself as the secret author of insider revelations, with the president saying "bad things are going to happen".

The threat was made in Florida as Mr Trump and Joe Biden held dueling rallies in their bitter war for the swing state's Hispanic voters, with both candidates attacking South American dictators and each claiming they were the once to bring democracy to Cuba and Venezuela.

Melania Trump, meanwhile, also made a rare campaign appearance alongside her husband to decry hate, negativity and fear and say there is no room for playing politics in the middle of the pandemic.

No politics will be played in North Carolina on Thursday night after Trump's Fayetteville rally was cancelled due to inclement weather. It comes after two people from the president's last rally in the state tested positive for Covid, and his campaign was criticized for stranding thousands of supporters in near-freezing temperatures after a rally in Nebraska.

âº For more on the race for the White House, follow our dedicated US election polling liveblog