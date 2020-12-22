Trump news - live: Biden warns dark days ahead in Covid fight and blames president’s failures for cyber attack

Joe Sommerlad,Gino Spocchia and Oliver O'Connell
·1 min read
Presidencia del legado de Trump (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Donald Trump and the Republican Party are being sued by the NAACP for breaching the KKK Act in a “coordinated conspiracy to disenfranchise Black voters” through a spurious legal bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and “intimidation and coercion of election officials and volunteers.”

Reports of the president lashing out at once close allies now include rumours he is turning against Mike Pence, accusing him of “backing away” from his election fight. Mr Pence for his part has urged young conservatives to “stay in the fight” for election integrity in a speech at the Turning Points USA event in West Palm Beach, Florida.

President-elect Joe Biden meanwhile gave a holiday address in which he warned Americans that even with the beginning of vaccinations, there were dark days ahead in the pandemic for which they must prepare.

He also slammed Mr Trump for the failings of his administration with regard to the massive Russia-linked cyber attack on the federal government, vowing to treat cybersecurity as a top priority.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reportedly has a back-up plan for if Mr Trump refuses to leave office, with Politico reporting that she told congressional leadership she would “pull him out of there by his hair”.

