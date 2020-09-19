Trump news - live: President set to ignore Ruth Bader Ginsburg's last 'fervent wish' and nominate right-wing justice

The South Carolina Democratic Party chairman says the joke shows Ralph Norman 'doesn't have any class'

US supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, has died aged 87 at her home in Washington.

A statement from the court said Ms Ginsburg died as a result of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her death just over six weeks before US election day is likely to trigger a fierce battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate her replacement at the highest court in America, or if the seat should remain vacant until the result of the race in November against Democratic challenger Joe Biden is known.

The US senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said senators will vote on Mr Trump's choice to replace Ms Ginsburg, even though it is an election year.