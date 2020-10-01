Trump news – live: President boasts about debate performance at rally as he misrepresents Biden comments

Donald Trump has faced intense scrutiny after failing to directly condemn white supremacist violence during a debate with Joe Biden on Tuesday, as he prepares for a campaign rally in Minnesota, his first following damning investigations revealing the scope of his federal income taxes.

The president also claimed on Wednesday that he does not know the Proud Boys, a group he ordered to "stand by and stand down" during the debate, and said the hate group must "let law enforcement do their work" – but the president did not condemn white supremacism, which his own FBI has warned poses as great a danger than extremist terror groups.

Meanwhile, debate moderator Chris Wallace, under fire for failing to control the chaos, called his performance "a terrible missed opportunity" – the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that it would add "additional structure" to the remaining debates.

