Trump news - live: President wields graph and demands ‘revote’ in falsehood-filled speech as Ivanka deposed

Donald Trump is reportedly considering a second re-election bid in 2024 (EPA-EFE)

President Donald Trump released a surprise speech on social media where he called for the election to be “overturned.”

The unexpected 46-minute taped speech was published on Facebook and the outgoing president utilised graphs to make a series of debunked or outright false claims about voter fraud and the election results.

His speech was labelled “one of his most dishonest ever,” with CNN’s Jake Tapper saying the video left Mr Trump looking like the “sorest loser” in presidential history.

It comes as his daughter Ivanka Trump was deposed as part of the Washington DC attorney general’s probe into an alleged misuse of inauguration funds.

The lawsuit alleges the Trump Organization and Presidential Inauguration Committee misused more than $1m.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has teased a “big Trump Rally” in Georgia as he reportedly considers plans to announce a second re-election bid.