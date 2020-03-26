Trump news - live: President holds daily coronavirus update as he faces criticism for plan to use ‘surveillance testing’ to reopen parts of US

Getty

A record 3.3m Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy - a fact dismissed as “not relevant” by treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin - as the country’s death toll passes the 1,000 mark, with more than 70,000 infections diagnosed.

In better news, the Senate has unanimously voted in favour of a $2.2trn (£1.85trn) rescue package to bailout those hardest hit by the global catastrophe. The House of Representatives will vote on it on Friday, where it is widely expected to pass and be signed off by the president.

At the White House, Donald Trump has released a controversial surveillance plan to help the US reopen its economy sooner rather than later. This surveillance plan would categorise counties as "high-risk, medium-risk, or low-risk". But backlash for the plan already surfaced with people reminding the Trump administration that people in the US could travel outside a "high-risk" area to infect others. The president previously said he wanted to "reopen" the country by Easter.





