Trump news – live: President questions AOC's education and says Biden does not believe in science

Donald Trump used his second of three rallies to question the education of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while saying Joe Biden doesn't believe in science.

The Wisconsin rally followed an earlier stop in Michigan, where Trump made his pitch on attacks against the state's governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ilhan Omar.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, was campaigning in Georgia, telling supporters if they win the state they win the whole election.

Elsewhere, Melania Trump made a rare campaign appearance of her own to call the president "kind hearted".

