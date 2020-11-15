Trump news – live: President tells police ‘don’t hold back!!!’ as 20 arrested after MAGA rally turns violent

Police officers stand in line as they monitor a protest following the 'Million MAGA March’ from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court (Getty Images)

Several thousand Donald Trump supporters gathered in Washington DC to protest against the country's election results on Saturday, with clashes erupting and at least 20 arrests made.

In a late night string of tweets, the president claimed “radical Left ANTIFA SCUM” had been to blame for the violence and urged the police to “do your job and don’t hold back!!!”

On Saturday, Mr Trump – who still refuses to concede defeat despite Joe Biden having secured a decisive electoral college victory – spent another day playing golf. The president insisted there was “tremendous evidence of wide spread voter fraud” but failed to offer proof that there had been tampering on a scale large enough to tip the election in his favour.