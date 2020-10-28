Trump news – live: Supporters hospitalised after 'chaotic' rally left them stranded in freezing temperatures

Donald Trump was condemned on social media amid reports that thousands of his supporters - some of whom needed hospital treatment - were left stranded in minus temperatures following his Tuesday night campaign rally in Nebraska, where crowds were forced to walk miles to return to their parked cars.

After The New York Times’s latest report on his tax affairs, Mr Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he was “a smart guy rather than a bad guy”, in apparent defence of large debts that were written-off.

His election rival Joe Biden has meanwhile said the president “waved the white flag” on the coronavirus pandemic, the candidate speaking on the campaign trail in Georgia on Tuesday and responding to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ admission that the administration is no longer trying to rein in the spread of Covid-19.

