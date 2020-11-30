Trump news - live: Arizona certifies for Biden as Georgia rejects president’s attempts to intimidate governor

(REUTERS)

Details of Joe Biden’s new administration, including how his January inauguration is likely to pan out, have been revealed as the president-elect readies his top team for office. Arizona became the latest state to certify its election results for Mr Biden.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to claim mass election fraud despite failing to offer evidence in court to back up the assertion. In one account of the president in the immediate aftermath of the election, an adviser described how he was like "Mad King George, muttering, 'I won. I won. I won'."

The president took to Twitter on Monday morning to urge US health regulators to “ACT QUICKLY!!!” to give a green light to Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine as cases in the country continue to surge.