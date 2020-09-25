Trump news - live: President says election will decide if pandemic ends and Biden will take ‘big shot’ before debate

Donald Trump has claimed that November’s presidential election will decide "whether we end the pandemic" or not, despite the United States’ death toll surpassing 2000,000 coronavirus deaths under his presidency.

Adding that his critics would delay a coronavirus vaccine, the US president said he was the victim of a “political hit [job]", despite no evidence to support those claims.

He said of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, that the 77-year-old would need “a big shot of something” before next week’s televised election debate, as the president mocked his rival’s low-key campaigning style.

