Trump news - live: President says no ‘power transfer’ post-election and exits briefing to take ‘really big call’

Joe Sommerlad
US president Donald Trump declined to commit to peaceful transfer of power after election (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump could not commit to a peaceful transfer of power following November’s presidential election during a White House press conference on Wednesday, saying :“We’re going to have to see what happens.”

“There won't be a transfer frankly. There'll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control, you know it,” he said, before, incredibly, walking out on reporters to take a “big call” moments later.

Those comments were soon condemned by Republicans and Democrats alike on Wednesday, with senator Mitt Romney saying President Trump’s statement was “unthinkable and unacceptable".

