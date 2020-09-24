Trump news: President claims he could hardly hear the ‘vote him out’ chant at Supreme Court

US president Donald Trump declined to commit to peaceful transfer of power after election (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump claimed he could hardly hear the "vote him out chant" at the Supreme Court as he visited the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday, a scene the White House called "appalling".

The president earlier told Fox News Radio that only a ruling by the court that Joe Biden has won November’s election will convince him of his defeat, predicting once again that ballot fraud will result in “a horror show”.

He’d especially accept the Supreme Court’s rulings if Republicans pack the court, which he threatened to do if they retain power in November in response to Democrat’s threats of court-packing. “I guess we could do that too, right?” Trump said.

It followed his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power during a White House press conference on Wednesday, saying: “We’re going to have to see what happens… There won't be a transfer frankly. There'll be a continuation."

Bernie Sanders said the president's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power was a "threat to democracy", saying the election wasn't a choice of Trump versus Biden but Trump versus Democracy.

Sanders was campaigning while Biden called a "lid" on the day around 9am, meaning he wouldn't be making anymore public campaign appearances. The president didn't hesitate to mock Biden's early end to the day, saying at a campaign rally in Florida that the Democratic candidate was the "lowest energy individual" ever seen.

At an earlier event in North Carolina to announce his "America first" healthcare plan, Trump said he was signing executive orders to include pre-existing medical conditions and end surprise medical bills as he called Republicans the "healthcare party".

Mary Trump, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit claiming her uncle cheated her out of tens of millions of dollars while pushing her out of the family's real estate business.

