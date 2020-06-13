Trump news - live: President says police chokeholds sound ‘so innocent and so perfect’ as Fauci warns against rallies over coronavirus risk

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion at Gateway Church Dallas on 11 June: AP

Donald Trump has claimed police chokeholds sound “so innocent and so perfect” during a bizarre Fox News interview in which he compared his administration's achievements to the work of Abraham Lincoln.

Mr Trump said he did not like chokeholds and would “generally speaking” support ending the practice, although he suggested there were scenarios where he would back their use.

It came as Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’ top infectious diseases expert, warned against holding election rallies during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the increased risk of catching the virus.

