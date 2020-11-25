Trump news – live: Another Giuliani contact tests Covid positive as Biden set to make Thanksgiving speech

(Getty)

Another White House adviser has tested positive for Covid-19. Boris Epshteyn was at the Trump legal team’s press briefing less than a week ago after which Rudy Giuliani’s son tested positive. Trump’s lawyers have a “hearing” scheduled this lunchtime at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

China has congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory over Donald Trump. Xi Jinping was reported as saying he hoped Beijing and Washington could develop a healthy and stable bilateral relationship.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is planning to pardon Michael Flynn, his disgraced former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the Russian meddling investigation, as one of the final acts of his presidency, according to a report.

Reuters cited an unnamed source in reporting the plan, which was first reported by Axios. Other pardons may also be in the works.

Overnight, Mr Trump also appears to have been active on Twitter at about midnight, issuing a string of retweets. One attacked a Fox News reporter by name for suggesting Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, had no evidence to support his election fraud claims; another boosted a lawsuit apparently planned by Sidney Powell, who was dismissed from Mr Trump’s legal team earlier this week.