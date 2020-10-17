Trump news – live: President repeats racist attack on Ilhan Omar as crowd calls for Biden to be ‘locked up’

Donald Trump repeated his racist attack on Ilhan Omar, falsely accusing the congresswoman on Friday of “marrying her brother or something, and coming in illegally”.

Ms Omar came to the US as an asylum seeker from Somalia and became a US citizen in 2000 at the age of 17.

The racist conspiracy theory stems from right-wing blogs claiming that her ex-husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is actually her brother, and that she married him so he could move to the US.

The Minnesota congresswoman’s office has described previous accusations about the matter “disgusting lies.”

The president is set for another day on the campaign trail on Saturday, with rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin planned.