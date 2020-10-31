Trump news – live: President promotes false theory doctors benefit from Covid deaths as campaign enters final days

US President Donald Trump arrives to a campaign rally at Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota on October 30, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)

As he continues his increasingly desperate bid to retain the White House, Donald Trump took to the stage in Michigan to baselessly claim in front of his loyal supporters that doctors are purposefully exaggerating coronavirus deaths in order to receive more money.

“Our doctors get more money if someone dies from Covid. You know that, right?" Mr Trump said falsely. “I mean, our doctors are very smart people.”

The US president’s promotion of the conspiracy came amid a record surge of coronavirus cases in America, which is pushing hospitals to the brink of capacity and killing up to 1,000 people every day.

The US recorded its 9 millionth case on Friday, with almost 229,000 dead since the outbreak of the pandemic early this year, according to a Reuters tally of publicly reported data.