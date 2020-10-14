Trump news - live: President hits out at social media over Hunter Biden story, as he lands in Iowa for latest rally

US president Donald Trump speaks at campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday (AP)

Donald Trump hit out at social media giants over Hunter Biden story as he landed in Des Moines, Iowa, for his latest Make America Great Again campaign rally.

Melania Trump revealed son Barron tested positive for Covid-19 as she broke her silence on recovering from the virus to recommend a balanced diet, fresh air and vitamins, to aid recovery, in stark contrast from Donald Trump's cocktail of antibodies, experimental anti-viral and steroid treatment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump refused to commit to bringing back William Barrr if he wins a second term after the attorney general announced there was no evidence of wrongdoing after the investigation into the Obama administration’s “unmasking” of Trump campaign members.

Over at the Senate confirmation hearing of Amy Coney Barrett, chairman Lindsey Graham opened day three by praising her as “a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology”.