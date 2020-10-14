Trump news - live: President pushes bizarre conspiracy Bin Laden is still alive and urges suburban women to ‘please like me’

Donald Trump implored suburban women to “please like me” at his latest campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and continued to deride his challenger Joe Biden, saying he “cannot imagine losing to a guy like this”.

The president lied about the candidate’s intention to ban hydraulic fracturing at the expense of thousands of local jobs and wrongly congratulated members of his audiences he might have recovered from coronavirus, saying they are now “immune for life”, despite no scientific evidence existing to support the claim and multiple instances of reinfection being reported around the world.

Twitter has meanwhile once again been forced to rein in dubious pro-Trump activity, this time suspending fake accounts purporting to be black supporters of the president, typically tweeting the bogus phrase: “YES IM BLACK AND IM VOTING FOR TRUMP!!!”