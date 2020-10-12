Trump news – live: Bitter fight for Supreme Court place to start, as president again downplays pandemic

Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday as the upper chamber of Congress considers the conservative’s elevation to the highest court in the land as Ruth Bader Ginburg’s successor, a process that promises to be bitter and divisive.

The president has meanwhile begun his day assuring Americans once more that the coronavirus pandemic will simply “run its course” and raging at left-wing demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, labelling them “animals”, “ANTIFA radicals” and “Biden fools”.

Trump’s re-election campaign is meanwhile in dispute with the respected Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after it used his words out of context in a political ad to make it appear as though he were praising Trump. “In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate," Dr Fauci said in response.