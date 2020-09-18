Trump news - live: President moans 'I lost all my friends', as ex-aide says he sugggested coronavirus was 'good'

US president Donald Trump in Wisconsin on Thursday (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump once suggested that coronavirus could be a “good thing” because people would not have to shake hands with "disgusting people", according to a former White House aide who helped steer the Trump administration’s response to Covid-19.

In a video released by the Republican Voters Against Trump campaign, Olivia Troye said she planned to vote for Joe Biden in November’s election, saying Mr Trump “doesn't actually care about anyone else but himself”.

That came as the president complained to supporters in Wisconsin on Thursday night about his social life, saying “I lost all my friends” upon entering the White House.

