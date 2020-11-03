Trump news – live: President rounds out campaign with all caps tweet as he slims down White House party plan

It’s decision day for America, with voters poised to choose between four more years of Donald Trump and a new Democratic administration under Joe Biden in a race for the White House unlike any other.

And yet more than 100 million Americans had voted by early Tuesday morning, an unprecedented surge in early voter turnout. Meanwhile, it was reported on CNN that Mr Trump’s White House re-election party scheduled for Tuesday night had been reduced in size and scale, with final polls showing him trailing Mr Biden in key states. Oddsmakers were also betting heavy on the Democratic nominee - though, of course, no official results will be determined until all ballots are counted.

