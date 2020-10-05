Trump news - live: President lambasted for ‘irresponsible and insane’ drive-by outside hospital as new photos raise questions

Donald Trump received widespread condemnation on Sunday following an “irresponsible” drive-by to wave to his supporters congregating outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland where he is receiving treatment after contracting the coronavirus.

Among those attacking the US president, who claimed to have “learned a lot about Covid" since his admission to hospital in his latest video message posted on social media, was Dr James P Phillips, a physician at Walter Reed, who blamed him for endangering the lives of those who took part in the motorcade stunt.

Meanwhile, the White House has released two new photos of Mr Trump, the second of which was merely a close-up of the first, raising further questions about the accuracy of briefings on the 74-year-old’s condition.

