Trump news live: Latest 2020 election updates as Twitter adds warning to president's tweet

Twitter has added a warning to a tweet by Donald Trump in which the president appears to again call on supporters to try to vote twice. According to the platform, the president’s post “violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity”.

The update comes after a volley of Tweets in which the president threatened those behind the Mueller inquiry into alleged links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, saying “a big price must be paid”.

Elsewhere, Dr Anthony Fauci has said that Americans cannot expect a return to pre-coronavirus normality until the end of 2021, despite Donald Trump’s claim the country had “rounded a corner” in tackling the disease.