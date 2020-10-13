President says he could kiss audience at his first rally since Covid infection, as doctors say he has tested negative twice

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, 12 October, 2020 (AP)

Donald Trump said he could ‘kiss’ supporters at first rally since his Covid-19 diagnosis, as doctors said he twice tested negative for coronavirus.

“One thing with me, the nice part, I went through it and now they say I am immune,” said Mr Trump.

“I feel so powerful, I will walk into that audience, I will kiss everyone in that audience, I will kiss the guys and the beautiful women, I will give you a big fat kiss.”

Earlier the White House announced the president had tested negative for coronavirus ‘on consecutive days’ in a released report from his physician, Commander Sean Conley.

The announcement was made by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after the president flew to Sanford, Florida, for his Make America Great Again event.

Mr Trump did not wear a mask as he boarded Air Force One.

Many of his supporters at the rally at Orlando Sanford International airport also did not wear masks or socially distance.

Earlier in the day Joe Biden spoke to union autoworkers at a drive-in rally in Toledo, Ohio, Trump praised the performance of the stock market, underlining one of the Biden campaign’s key economic arguments against the president — that he doesn’t understand their economic struggle, particularly during the pandemic

“All Trump can see from Park Avenue is Wall Street. That’s why his only metric for American prosperity is the Dow Jones,” said Biden as car horns sounded in approval.

Trump’s re-election campaign is meanwhile in dispute with the respected Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after it used his words out of context in a political ad to make it appear as though he were praising Trump. “In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate," Dr Fauci said in response.