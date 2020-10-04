Trump news - live: President could be released from hospital Monday as doctor confirms he is taking dexamethasone

If Donald Trump’s condition continues to improve, his doctors have said he could return to the White House as early as Monday.

The president is spending his third day in Walter Reed medical hospital, and has received his second dose of remdesivir alongside his first dose of the steroid, dexamethasone. His medical team has said Mr Trump isn’t showing any side effects “that we can tell”.

Dr Sean Conley, Mr Trump’s physician, also defended his decision to withhold the president’s need for supplemental oxygen in the past two days, saying he tried to reflect Mr Trump’s “upbeat attitude”.