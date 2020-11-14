Trump news – live: President’s convoy swarmed by fans as he drives through DC during far-right MAGA rally

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, 13 November (AP)

Supporters at a far-right rally in Washington DC in support Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud have swarmed the US president’s SUV as he drove past the event.

Mr Trump waved at supporters as he left the White House on Saturday morning, reportedly to head to his golf club in Virginia.

It came the day after Mr Trump appeared to come closer than ever in admitting defeat to Joe Biden in the presidential election.

On Friday, he called the electoral college result in Arizona “a very close loss”, before telling reporters at a coronavirus vaccine briefing - in his first public comments since election day - that “time will tell” if his administration is replaced by a Biden one.