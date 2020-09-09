Trump news – live: President insults Kamala Harris at rally, after claiming to be 'great environmentalist'

Donald Trump claimed he is the most environmentally friendly president since Theodore Roosevelt despite taking 74 actions to weaken environmental standards.

It comes after Michael Cohen claimed the president once said "only the blacks" could live in the difficult conditions of Chicago as they drove through a predominantly black neighbourhood. Mr Trump, meanwhile, repeated attacks on Black Lives Matter supporters “thugs” and “anarchists” on Tuesday.

As the postmaster general faces a congressional investigation over his former company allegedly making contributions to GOP candidates, Mr Trump said he would spend his own money on his re-election campaign.

