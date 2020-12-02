Trump news - live: President ‘planning to pardon his children and Giuliani’ as he announces 2024 run

(EPA-EFE)

Donald Trump has confirmed in public for the first time that he wants to run for the presidency again in 2024, amid claims he is planning to pardon his children and Rudy Giuliani.

Videos of a White House Christmas party on Tuesday evening showed Mr Trump addressing a gathering comprised mainly of Republican National Committee members, many of whom appeared to be without face masks.

“It’s been an amazing four years,” the president told the group. “We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

It comes as his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani seeks a pre-emptive pardon from the president, according to The New York Times.

Mr Trump has also reportedly discussed pardons for his children Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump - as well as Ms Trump’s husband Jared Kushner.

Also on Tuesday, president-elect Joe Biden has joked that Attorney General Bill Barr should be enrolled in “witness protection” after revealing he didn’t find any widespread proof of voter fraud.

Meanwhile, the president’s team has filed its long-promised lawsuit in Wisconsin in an attempt to invalidate hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots in two Democrat-leaning counties.

In Georgia, senior election official Garbiel Sterling called on Mr Trump to rein in his supporters amid concerns about violence after the election result, saying: "Someone's going to get hurt. Someone's going to get shot. Someone's going to get killed."