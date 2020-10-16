Trump news - live: President condemned for refusal to denounce far-right QAnon conspiracists at town hall

Donald Trump sparred with NBC debate moderator Samantha Guthrie on Thursday night as she took the US president to task over QAnon, a right-wing conspiracy theory whose adherents believe Democrats and others run a secret paedophilia ring.
Mr Trump, who claimed to not know about the group labelled a terror threat by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said at least "they are very strongly against paedophilia, and I agree with that.”
The president also insisted that the United States had "rounded the corner" on coronavirus, even as cases surpassed 8 million overnight, will head to Florida and Georgia on Friday.
Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load.