Trump news - live: President condemned for refusal to denounce far-right QAnon conspiracists at town hall

US president Donald Trump refused to denounce QAnon at NBC Town Hall on Thursday (AP)

Donald Trump sparred with NBC debate moderator Samantha Guthrie on Thursday night as she took the US president to task over QAnon, a right-wing conspiracy theory whose adherents believe Democrats and others run a secret paedophilia ring.

Mr Trump, who claimed to not know about the group labelled a terror threat by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said at least "they are very strongly against paedophilia, and I agree with that.”

The president also insisted that the United States had "rounded the corner" on coronavirus, even as cases surpassed 8 million overnight, will head to Florida and Georgia on Friday.

